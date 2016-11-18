Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Naspers Ltd :
* Expects core headline earnings per share for six months ended Sept. 30 to be between 23 pct (39 US cents) and 28 pct (47 US cents) higher than last year's 169 US cents
* Six-month headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 10 pct (11 US cents) and 15 pct (17 US cents) from prior period's 114 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)