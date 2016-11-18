BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 FCA US LLC
* Fca us llc is recalling about 30,180 suvs in the u.s. To locate an estimated 30 that may be subject to fuel leaks
* Fca us launched an investigation after a company employee noticed and reported a fuel leak associated with a single vehicle
* Fca us llc - probe discovered certain engines assembled during an 11-week period in q1 2016, may have been subject to a manufacturing anomaly
* Fca us is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims relating to the fuel leaks
* Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment