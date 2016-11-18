Nov 18 FCA US LLC

* Fca us llc is recalling about 30,180 suvs in the u.s. To locate an estimated 30 that may be subject to fuel leaks

* Fca us launched an investigation after a company employee noticed and reported a fuel leak associated with a single vehicle

* Fca us llc - probe discovered certain engines assembled during an 11-week period in q1 2016, may have been subject to a manufacturing anomaly

* Fca us is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims relating to the fuel leaks