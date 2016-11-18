BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 18 Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Atlatsa's bokoni platinum mine concludes two-year wage agreement with employees
* Atlatsa resources - 2-year wage agreement with national union of mineworkers, tawusa, uasa retrospectively effective from 1 july 2016
* Atlatsa resources - impact of agreement will result in an increase in labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company increase of 6.38% in year one
* Atlatsa resources-agreement to result in increase in labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company increase on average of 6.69% over 2-year period
* Atlatsa resources corp - agreement has been extended to all non-union affiliated employees in terms of section 23 of labour relations act 66 of 1995 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results