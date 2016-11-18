BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for December 2016
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december
Nov 18 Stobart Group Ltd :
* Share placing & proposed acquisition
* Parties are currently negotiating contracts and transaction is expected to complete during 2016
* Has sold 10,081,778 treasury shares, representing 2.8 percent of company's existing issued share capital, at 155 pence per share
* Agreed in principle to acquire remaining 33 pct interest in Propius Holdings Limited from Aer Lingus for a cash consideration of $14.7 mln
* Following acquisition of this stake, Stobart will own 100 pct of share capital of Propius
* Aggregate consideration for purchase along with associated transaction costs will be funded by a sale to an institutional investor of shares of 10 pence each
* Offer at a premium of 1.8 percent to closing mid-market price of 152.25 pence on Nov.17 2016, to raise 15.6 mln stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Emerita Resources a further update on the Aznalcóllar appeal