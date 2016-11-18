BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
Nov 18 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Liu Jun, non-executive director of china everbright bank company limited has tendered his resignation to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results