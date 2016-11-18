Nov 18 Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

* Government of DR Congo acknowledges and confirms that all permits and mining rights in respect of Kamoa project are valid

* Agreement with ivanhoe mines to acquire 49.5% of its shareholder's loans

* Entered into a share acquisition agreement with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. of Canada

* Agreement to acquire 49.5% equity interest in Kamoa Holding Limited