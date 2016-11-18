BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
Nov 18 China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Consolidated net loss of group for six months ended 30 september 2016 will show a decrease
* Expected results due to gain on increase in fair value of investment property of group in people's republic of china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results