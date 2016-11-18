UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
Nov 18 DTEK Finance Plc :
* Says in Jan.-Sept. DTEK Group companies produced 22.3 million tonnes of coal (+4.1 percent yoy)
* Says in Jan.-Sept. transmitted 33.6 billion kwh (-0.1 percent) of electricity via networks
* Says in Jan.-Sept. DTEK Group companies produced 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas (+33.1 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
BERLIN, Jan 26 Britain's exit from the European Union will have a limited impact on German insurers as only 3.8 percent of their capital investments, or 29 billion euros ($31 billion), are in Britain, trade body GDV said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday: