BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv :
* Lyondellbasell board authorizes interim dividend
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - has authorized company's management board to declare an interim dividend of $0.85 per share
* Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment