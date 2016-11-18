Nov 18 Alltele Allmanna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget (publ) :

* Acquires Telecom3 AB for 163.2 million Swedish crowns ($18 million)

* T3 is bought partly in 63.2 million crowns paid in cash (50 million at closing and 13.2 million by Feb. 28 2017)

* Remaining part of purchase price to be paid in about 6.2 million new Alltele shares issued at price of 16.25 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

