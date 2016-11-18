Nov 18 Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc :

* Net1 UEPS Technologies -Co amended stock purchase agreements with n2 partners and draper gain investments to extend purchase date to february 28, 2017

* Net1 extends blue label subscription date and amends related guarantee and stock purchase agreements

* Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc says agreed to extend subscription date from november 17, 2016, to no later than february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: