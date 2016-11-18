BRIEF-Globalscape Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.0 million
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
Nov 18 Inventergy Global Inc :
* Inventergy Global- On Nov 14, co, units, and certain affiliates of fortress investment group entered into sixth amendment - SEC filing
* Inventergy Global Inc- Amendment among other things defers company s monthly amortization payments until November 21, 2016 - SEC filing
* Inventergy Global Inc- Amendment also waives company s obligation to maintain a $1 million minimum cash balance until November 21, 2016
* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on January 31, will report operating results based on three reportable segments
* Energy transfer equity announces quarterly cash distribution