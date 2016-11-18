BRIEF-Athersys announces proposed public offering of common stock
Nov 18 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Massachusetts' 2016H And 2017A&B General Obligation Bonds Rated 'AA+', other ratings affirmed
* S&P- Outlook reflects despite economic expansion, positive revenue trends, massachusetts continues to face midyear downward revenue revisions, spending pressures
* S&P on Massachusetts-Believes high debt burden,high unfunded pension,other postemployment benefit liabilities offsetting considerations to current rating Source text: (bit.ly/2f8lZQT)
* Federated Investors Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.