BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 FXCM Inc :
* Total stockholders' deficit of Company was overstated by $43.9 million as of September 30, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Audit Committee of Board concluded that previously issued financial statements as of Sept 30 should no longer be relied upon
* Management identified a material weakness in Company s internal control over financial reporting
* In accounting for non-controlling interest in group issued during Q3, effective controls were not maintained over allocation of net assets of group
* Discovered financial statement errors attributable to overstatement of redeemable non-controlling interest of $43.9 million as of September 30
* Overstatement result of error in determining initial values of controlling & non-controlling membership interests in FXCM Group as of Sept 1, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2f8qGdq) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer