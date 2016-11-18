Nov 18 Reading International Inc

* Reading international - as result of earthquake activity in wellington, new zealand, co closed tory street parking garage, due to safety concerns

* Reading international - based on preliminary review, damage to centre is not structural in nature

* Reading international - company anticipates that courtenay central centre should re-open in very near future

* Reading confirms earthquake damage to its courtenay central centre

* Reading international > - safety inspections of parking garage still ongoing and results not yet final, co believes demolition of parking garage likely

* Due to its proximity to parking garage, co also temporarily closed courtenay central, including its reading cinema

* All other reading cinemas in new zealand are open and trading and have sustained minimal or no damage

* Reading international-believes major portion of lost income,costs of possible demolition,replacement of parking garage to be covered by insurance policies