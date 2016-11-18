Nov 18 Lukoil :

* Oil production for Q3 and first nine months of 2016 was 22.5 and 69.3 million tonnes respectively;

* Oil production in Russia positively influenced by start of pilot production on offshore V. Filanovsky and onshore Pyakyakhinskoe fields in Q3, increased drilling in West Siberia, and ramp up of oil output in Timan-Pechora and Urals regions;

* Oil production dynamics outside of Russia influenced by a decrease in compensation crude oil volume from West Qurna-2 project in Iraq. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)