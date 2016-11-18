Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 18 Lukoil :
* Oil production for Q3 and first nine months of 2016 was 22.5 and 69.3 million tonnes respectively;
* Oil production in Russia positively influenced by start of pilot production on offshore V. Filanovsky and onshore Pyakyakhinskoe fields in Q3, increased drilling in West Siberia, and ramp up of oil output in Timan-Pechora and Urals regions;
* Oil production dynamics outside of Russia influenced by a decrease in compensation crude oil volume from West Qurna-2 project in Iraq. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.