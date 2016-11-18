BRIEF-Wellesley Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.30
* Wellesley Bancorp Inc. reports record earnings for full-year 2016
Nov 18 Fitch :
* Mexican banks to be among most exposed in Latin America if change in U.S. Economic policy under trump significantly affect trade,growth in region
* Over short to medium term, effects of U.S. Election to mexican banks would likely be partially contained by banks' strong financial fundamentals
* Over longer term, there could be downside potential for mexican banks' asset quality,loan growth,profitability if there is shift toward U.S. Protectionism Source text for Eikon:
* Wellesley Bancorp Inc. reports record earnings for full-year 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) fourth quarter 2016 (4Q16) earnings improved from the prior quarter and year ago, influenced principally by tax benefits from its overseas business, and partially offset by an acceleration of deferred compensation expenses, according to Fitch Ratings. STT's overall return on average equity (ROE) was 12.1% in 4Q16, up from 10.6% in the sequential quarter and 11.6% in the y
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation