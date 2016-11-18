BRIEF-KLA-Tencor reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
* Gazprom cuts staff by 20 percent in London trading business - WSJ, citing sources
* Gazprom Marketing & Trading, a unit of Gazprom Group, has cut staff numbers by around 20%, including at least six directors - WSJ, citing sources
Source text - on.wsj.com/2f7NtpX
* Gsi technology, inc. Reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S