BRIEF-Globalscape Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.0 million
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
Nov 18 Canada Coal Inc :
* Has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Honu Inc.
* The LOI provides for a 90-day period of exclusivity, which will allow both parties to exchange information and maintain confidentiality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on January 31, will report operating results based on three reportable segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Energy transfer equity announces quarterly cash distribution