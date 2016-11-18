BRIEF-Microsemi enters into an increase term Joinder no. 2 to credit agreement
* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing
Nov 18 Micron Technology Inc :
* On November 18, 2016 unit entered into a Facility Agreement - SEC Filing
* MSA Capital II will lease such purchased certain equipment back to Micron Singapore
* Facility Agreement provides for secured multiple-utilization term loan facility,with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of $800 million
* Proceeds of loans under Agreement will be used by MSA Capital II to buy certain equipment from Micron Singapore
* Under Facility Agreement loans will mature 5 years after date of first loan utilization Source text: [bit.ly/2g5W8LP] Further company coverage:
