BRIEF-Globalscape Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.0 million
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
Nov 18 Lam Research Corp
* Lam research corp - 50% increase of quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.30 per share
* Additionally, company is authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of common stock
* Lam research corporation announces $1.3 billion capital return program
* Repurcahse authorization supersedes remaining balances from any prior authorizations
* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on January 31, will report operating results based on three reportable segments
* Energy transfer equity announces quarterly cash distribution