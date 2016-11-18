Nov 18 Lam Research Corp

* Lam research corp - 50% increase of quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.30 per share

* Additionally, company is authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of common stock

* Lam research corporation announces $1.3 billion capital return program

* Repurcahse authorization supersedes remaining balances from any prior authorizations