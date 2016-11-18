BRIEF-Microsemi enters into an increase term Joinder no. 2 to credit agreement
* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing
Nov 18 iFabric Corp :
* iFabric Corp. announces extension of warrant expiry
* iFabric Corp- Warrants due to expire on December 13, 2016, and have been extended to now expire December 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing
* Aspen technology announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Premier Commercial Bancorp reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results