BRIEF-Microsemi enters into an increase term Joinder no. 2 to credit agreement
* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing
Nov 18 Nikkei:
* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd said to be contemplating a capital investment in Devialet, a French maker of audio equipment - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2gra3jb) Further company coverage:
* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing
* Aspen technology announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Premier Commercial Bancorp reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results