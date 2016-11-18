BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 Legacy Reserves LP
* Says Dwight Scott appointed to the board
* Legacy Reserves - on nov 15, board of co, general partner of Legacy Reserves LP increased size of board from eight to nine members - Sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2fczC4K Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer