Nov 18 Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics - confirmed that venBio Select Advisor LLC has submitted a notice of nomination of four director candidates to stand for election to co's board

* Immunomedics - venBio did not engage in discussions with co prior to nominating a majority slate for election to board

* Immunomedics Inc - Immunomedics' governance and nominating committee will consider venBio's director candidates and respond in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: