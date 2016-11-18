BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook Inc - on Nov. 14, Jas Athwal notified co of his decision to resign from his position as company's chief accounting officer - SEC filing
* Athwal's resignation will be effective February 17, 2017 - SEC filing
* Facebook Inc - company plans to launch a search for a new CAO, and Athwal will assist with transition
* Athwal will continue to serve as company's CAO until Feb 17, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2eOV55v) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer