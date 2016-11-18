Nov 18 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook Inc - on Nov. 14, Jas Athwal notified co of his decision to resign from his position as company's chief accounting officer - SEC filing

* Athwal's resignation will be effective February 17, 2017 - SEC filing

* Facebook Inc - company plans to launch a search for a new CAO, and Athwal will assist with transition

* Athwal will continue to serve as company's CAO until Feb 17, 2017