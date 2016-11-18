BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 Ion Geophysical Corp :
* Ion Geophysical-on November 14, 2016, trial court issued an order in previously-reported lawsuit of Westerngeco L.L.C. V. Ion Geophysical Corp
* Trial court issued an order that reduced amount of appeal bond from $120 million to $65 million dollars
* Co has adequate liquidity to fund trial court's decision
* Ion Geophysical Corp - ordered sureties to pay principal and interest on royalty previously awarded in amount of approximately $22 million - SEC filing
* Ion Geophysical Corp - trial court declined to issue a final judgment until after consideration of whether enhanced damages should be awarded in case
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer