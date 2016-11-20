BRIEF-United Continental Holdings issues public offering of $300 mln of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024
* On Jan 26, issued in a public offering $300 million principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 - SEC filing
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Lloyds leading bidder to buy BOFA's UK credit card business- FT, citing sources Source on.ft.com/2g7qagW
* On Jan 26, issued in a public offering $300 million principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 - SEC filing
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 A former property banker, Briton Alex Jarvis, said he fell into China's football boom with a chance encounter in the first class lounge of a cruise liner bound for New York in 2011.
* Forecasts 2017 adj. profit $6.90-$7.10/shr vs est. $6.80/shr