Nov 21 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :

* IAG launches capital notes offer

* Capital notes have an issue price of $100

* Margin will be determined following bookbuild and is expected to be in range of 4.70% to 4.90%

* Announced an offer of capital notes to raise $300m with ability to raise more or less

* IAG has applied for capital notes to be quoted on ASX