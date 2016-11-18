BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 Aixtron SE
* says CFIUS informed GCI and Aixtron that there are unresolved U.S. National security concerns regarding proposed transaction
* Aixtron SE says CFIUS informed parties that it plans to recommend to U.S. President that transaction be prohibited
* Aixtron SE says CFIUS recommended parties request withdrawal of their notice and abandon the entire transaction
* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron plan to continue to engage in further discussions to explore means of mitigation that may be amenable to CFIUS
* Aixtron SE says investigation period for U.S. CFIUS to review offer by Grand Chip Investment lapsed on November 17, 2016 at midnight est
* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron have decided not to follow CFIUS recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer