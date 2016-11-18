Nov 18 Optiv Inc:
* Optiv Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common
stock - sec filing
* Optiv Inc - have applied to list common stock on nyse
under the symbol "optv"
* Optiv Inc - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays,
Citigroup, Blackstone Capital Markets and Raymond James are
among the underwriters to IPO
* Optiv Inc - intend to use portion of IPO net proceeds to
repay portion of outstanding indebtedness
* Optiv Inc - William Blair, Evercore ISI, Guggenhein
securities and PJT partners LP are also among the underwriters
to IPO
* Optiv Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for
purpose of calculating sec registration fee
