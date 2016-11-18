Nov 18 Pacific Gas And Electric Co :

* Pacific Gas And Electric-utility filed motion for judgment of acquittal arguing that evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction for six counts

* Pacific Gas And Electric - utility does not plan to appeal conviction on pipeline integrity management regulations of natural gas pipeline safety act

* On November 17, 2016, court denied the utility's rule 29 motion in its entirety