Nov 21 Wellard Ltd

* Seeks to clarify information related to a news article that appeared in an article in australian on friday 18 november 2016

* Wellard notes there is no company called Wellard Group

* WGH holdings advises that standard chartered has no loans to WGH Holdings, a company owned by Wellard CEO Mauro Balzarini

* Advises that it does have land investments, and it is common knowledge that its land investments are available for purchase.

* Standard Chartered has no loans to Wellard Limited, so has no debt in wellard limited which it could onsell

* Wellard Limited does not hold land investments.