European shares seen steady with UBS, LVMH in focus after earnings; For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, Jan 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Nov 21 Synergis Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares of synergis holdings limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On nov 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Jan 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Says is aiming to reduce toxic assets by 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it has entered into an agreement with shareholder Elliott to repurchase all ordinary shares in company in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest