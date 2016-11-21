Nov 21 Memphasys Ltd :

* Received a statement of claim from Transocean Securities Pty Ltd

* Memphasys has sought to settle matter expeditiously

* Transocean is claiming that co did not have right to terminate mandate, appoint Platinum Road as it had exclusivity arrangement with Transocean

* Transocean is now seeking to recover damages, including value of monthly retainer between april 2016 and december 2017

* Memphasys has made various offers of settlement to avoid litigation, without admission of liability, however has not reached agreement