UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited :
* Fy turnover up 37.2 pct to r4.1 billion
* Fy profit after tax up 70.7 pct to r290 million
* Fy normalised operating profit margin up 160 bps
* Fy normalised diluted heps up 50.8 pct to 126.5 cps
* Dividend up 70.0 pct to 42.2 cps
* Capital expenditure of r250 million is planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources