BRIEF-Alliance Trust to buy back all shares held by investor Elliott
* Announces that it has entered into an agreement with shareholder Elliott to repurchase all ordinary shares in company in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest
Nov 20 Development Bank Of Mongolia
* Moody's downgrades development bank of mongolia's rating to caa1 from b3; changes outlook to stable
* Backed senior unsecured debt and mtn program rating are downgraded to caa1/(p)caa1 from b3/(p)b3
* Downgrade of dbm's rating is driven by its strong linkages with the mongolian government
* Expects the government to provide support to development Bank of Mongolia
* Downgrade of DBM's BCA to Ca from Caa1 reflects rising short-term liquidity pressure stemming from $580 million payment due march 2017
* Downgrade driven by increased uncertainty over ability to meet its direct and indirect debt service obligations over next 18 months
* Downgrade driven by expectation that budget deficit will remain wider for longer, combined with weaker growth outlook in next 2 years, will raise government's debt burden Source text : bit.ly/2gtJedn
