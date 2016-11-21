UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Pioneer Food Group Limited
* Summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016
* FY gross profit margin decreased from 31.9 pct to 29.5 pct whilst adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) increased by 6 pct to r2 273 million
* Adjusted HEPS from continuing operations, before phase I B-BBEE share-based payment charge and hedge, increased by 6 pct to 883 cents per share
* Outlook remains challenging in South Africa
* Gross final dividend of 260 cents (2015: 237 cents) per share has been approved
* FY EPS increased by 49 pct to 912 cents per share, HEPS increased by 36 pct to 904 cents per share
* Remain confident that Pioneer Foods can sustain momentum of profitable top line growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources