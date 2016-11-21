Nov 21 Netcare Limited

* Summarised Audited Group Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016

* FY group EBITDA up 11.2 pct r5 539 million

* FY adjusted HEPS up 5.6 pct to 199.5 cents

* Final dividend per share up 5.6 pct to 57.0 cents

* Fy revenue rose 12.1 pct to r37 796 million (2015: r33 711 million)

* Invested r2 822 million (2015: r2 653 million) in capital expenditure

* Demand for our private healthcare services in SA is expected to remain resilient

* Year ahead will see further medical schemes introduce sizable lower cost 'efficiency options'

* Higher prevalence of 'efficiency options' will result in further margin pressure in 2017 financial year

* Planned capital expenditure in 2017 of approximately r1.7 billion