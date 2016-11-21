BRIEF-Adocia says Eli Lilly terminates collaboration biochaperone Lispro
* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro
Nov 21 Vita 34 AG :
* Was able to increase revenues in first nine months of 2016 by 16.9 percent to 12.0 million euros ($12.72 million) (first 9 months 2015: 10.3 million euros)
* 9-month total operating revenue also increased by 16.9 percent to 13.3 million euros (first nine months 2015: 11.4 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA totaled 1.6 million euros and was, therefore, nearly at prior year's level despite integration costs for newly acquired companies (first nine months 2015: 1.7 million euros)
* EBIDTA rose in annual comparison after rapid integration successes of subsidiaries
* Expects an EBITDA margin towards upper end of forecast range of 8-12 percent for full year
* A solid increase is also expected in revenues and total operating profit for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
