Nov 21 Enquest Plc
* Enquest plc says Kraken development project remains on
course to deliver first oil in H1 2017
* Says unit operating costs are expected to be under $15/bbl
in initial peak volume years and production is anticipated to
continue until 2025
* Taking into account the impact of the extended third party
shutdown of the Brent Pipeline System, Enquest would anticipate
average daily full year 2016 production to be broadly around
average daily production level delivered to end of october of
40,857 boepd, and below its prior guidance of between 42,000 and
44,000 boepd
* Enquest says third party maintenance shutdown of brent
pipeline system ('bps') may commence this week, for
approximately three weeks, which would be a longer shutdown and
later start date than previously anticipated
