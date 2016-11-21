Nov 21 Enquest Plc

* Enquest plc says Kraken development project remains on course to deliver first oil in H1 2017

* Says unit operating costs are expected to be under $15/bbl in initial peak volume years and production is anticipated to continue until 2025

* Taking into account the impact of the extended third party shutdown of the Brent Pipeline System, Enquest would anticipate average daily full year 2016 production to be broadly around average daily production level delivered to end of october of 40,857 boepd, and below its prior guidance of between 42,000 and 44,000 boepd

* Enquest says third party maintenance shutdown of brent pipeline system ('bps') may commence this week, for approximately three weeks, which would be a longer shutdown and later start date than previously anticipated Further company coverage: