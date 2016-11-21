Nov 21 Anadolu Efes :

* Robin Michael Goetzsche, who has been working as Beer Group President and CEO of Anadolu Efes since November 2015 will be leaving his position on December 31 due to personal reasons

* Effective as of January 1, 2017, John Gavin Hudson will be appointed as the beer group president and Anadolu Efes CEO

* John Gavin Hudson has been working as Managing Director of Efes Russia

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)