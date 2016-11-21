Nov 21 Opera Software Asa

* CEO Lars Boilesen purchased 133,194 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.93 per share on 18.november 2016

* Petter Lade purchased 40,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.94 per share

* Sverre Munck purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51.88

* Frode Jacobsen purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51.60

* Andreas Thome purchased 30,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.96

* Audun Iversen purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.75

* Jason Hoida purchased 4,352 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51,25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: