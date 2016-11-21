Nov 21 Enquest Plc

* Kraken development project remains on course to deliver first oil in h1 2017.

* 2016 production to be broadly around average daily production level delivered to end of october of 40,857 boepd, and below its prior guidance of between 42,000 and 44,000 boepd.

* Lower guidance takes into account impact of extended third party shutdown of brent pipeline system,