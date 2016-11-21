Nov 21 Oslo-listed oil firm Aker BP made the following statements ahead of a strategy update in Oslo on Monday:

* Sees potential for outout to reach 250 mboepd post-2020, up from an expected 118-120 mboepd in 2016

* Repeats the 2016 guidance on capex, exploration expenditure, oil/gas output and production costs that was given on Oct 31