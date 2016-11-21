Australia shares end higher on financials; NZ hits 3-month high
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.
Nov 21 Investors House Oyj :
* Buys properties and services of Skinnarilan Kampus
* Seller is Technopolis Oyj
* Says acquisition to have positive impact on Q4 and FY 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.
* Says it to set up a wholly owned business consulting unit in China in March
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)