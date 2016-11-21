Nov 21 Technopolis Oyj :

* Technopolis executes 60.6 million euros ($64.4 million)divestiture of its its remaining Lappeenranta Operations, as well as its Finnmedi Campus in Tampere

* Fair value-positive deal will have a negative impact of 1.0 million euros on net sales and a positive impact of 0.3 million euros on EBITDA for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

