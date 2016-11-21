BRIEF-Daiwa Computer to set up agricultural products unit in Shizuoka
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in Shizuoka, engaged in agricultural products
Nov 21 DB Corp Ltd
* Says Vistra ITCL Ltd raises stake in co by 2.83 percent to 22.95 percent Source text: bit.ly/2fTM8og Further company coverage:
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in Shizuoka, engaged in agricultural products
* Telia CEO says does not exclude any strategic options for Denmark, but TDC acquisition not on agenda for now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
PARIS, Jan 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.