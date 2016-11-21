Nov 21 Concho Resources Inc :
* Concho Resources Inc. announces acquisition of northern
Delaware basin assets
* Concho Resources Inc - deal for approximately $430 million
* Concho Resources Inc says consideration in transaction
includes approximately $150 million of cash and 2.18 million
shares of concho's common stock
* Concho Resources Inc - deal includes approximately 2.5
mboepd (69 pct oil) of current production
* Concho Resources Inc - deal accretive to cash flow per
share and leverage neutral
* Concho Resources Inc says concho expects to fund cash
portion of transaction with cash on hand
* Concho Resources - as a result of deal, plans to increase
its operated rig count to an average of eight rigs in northern
delaware basin during 2017
* Concho Resources inc - maintained its capital expenditure
guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017
* Concho Resources Inc - concho expects to grow oil
production volumes by more than 20 pct year-over-year in 2017
* Concho Resources Inc - increases 2017 production growth
target range to 18 pct to 21 pct
* Concho Resources Inc - Concho expects to fund its 2017
capital program within cash flow
