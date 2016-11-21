Nov 21 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* LSEG to acquire Mergent Inc

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of Mergent's holding company

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Mergent business will form part of LSEG's information services division

* Completion of transaction, which is expected to occur by Jan.31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)